Be careful what you tap: AIB to charge 1c for every contactless payment

AIB customers will be charged for contactless payments along with more maintenance and transaction fees from May 30.

A fee of 1c will be introduced for each contactless payment from this date, the bank told customers in a letter. A quarterly maintenance fee of €4.50 will also be introduced for current accounts.

A spokesperson for the bank said based on existing usage, customers can expect to pay an average of €2.20 per year in tapping transaction fees.

At the moment, current account customers with a bank balance of at least €2,500 are not charged quarterly maintenance and transaction fees. Student, graduate, advantage and basic bank accounts will continue to be free of maintenance and transaction fees.

Customers who have an AIB mortgage and pay their mortgage direct debit from an AIB current account are also exempt from the charges.

AIB said they have notified their customers who to keep fees to a minimum. The fees will be charged at the end of every quarter, with first charges sent on 28 September this year.

Also read: Weather advistory in place today