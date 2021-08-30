Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Dealz looks to open store in Leitrim as part of Irish expansion

Dealz looks to open store in Leitrim as part of Irish expansion

Dealz looks to open store in Leitrim as part of Irish expansion

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leading Irish discount retailer, Dealz has confirmed it has an Irish investment fund of €20 million earmarked for store expansion in the Republic of Ireland over the next three years.

The group is actively exploring opportunities across Ireland, particularly within smaller, regional areas including Leitrim, Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Tipperary, Wicklow, Meath, Kildare, Kerry, Clare, Louth, Sligo, Limerick and Waterford, as well as suburbs of Dublin.

Opening stores over the next three years in those locations could create 500-750 new roles.

From opening its first store in 2011, Dealz has built a network of 78 stores across Ireland offering customers a wide selection of over 1,000 well-known top brands and established own label products.

As the retailer enters its second decade in Ireland, the investment will support the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

Over half of Dealz’ Irish stores now have PEP&CO ‘shop-in-shops’ offering customers a full range of women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion. Prices at PEP&CO start at €1.50 with almost 60 per cent of items at €5 or less. What’s more, more Irish stores are set to get a PEP&CO makeover.Over the coming weeks, Dealz stores in Dublin (Liffey Street), Cavan, Castleisland and Wexford, will have new or extended PEP&CO departments.

Barry Williams, Managing Director at Poundland & Dealz said: “We know Irish customers love their local Dealz stores and that’s why we’re excited to bring our best offer to more communities across Ireland. And we think the value we bring customers has never been more important.

“Our investment fund will support that growth with new stores in key locations and the creation of good jobs where colleagues can build careers.”

 In Cavan, the customer demand for clothing has led to Dealz doubling the size of its PEP&CO department to better serve customers.

While the Dealz brand was born in Ireland, in part inspired by its success here, it now operates across Europe, currently trading from over 200 locations in the Republic of Ireland, Spain and Poland. 

Dealz and Poundland are now part of Pepco Group, which has over 3,300 stores across Europe and recently (May 2021) floated on the Warsaw stock market and is valued in the region of €7 billion.

Man's body removed from river in Cavan

Time to take the Ladies out of football

THE LAST POINT

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media