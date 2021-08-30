Dealz looks to open store in Leitrim as part of Irish expansion

Leading Irish discount retailer, Dealz has confirmed it has an Irish investment fund of €20 million earmarked for store expansion in the Republic of Ireland over the next three years.

The group is actively exploring opportunities across Ireland, particularly within smaller, regional areas including Leitrim, Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Tipperary, Wicklow, Meath, Kildare, Kerry, Clare, Louth, Sligo, Limerick and Waterford, as well as suburbs of Dublin.

Opening stores over the next three years in those locations could create 500-750 new roles.

From opening its first store in 2011, Dealz has built a network of 78 stores across Ireland offering customers a wide selection of over 1,000 well-known top brands and established own label products.

As the retailer enters its second decade in Ireland, the investment will support the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

Over half of Dealz’ Irish stores now have PEP&CO ‘shop-in-shops’ offering customers a full range of women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion. Prices at PEP&CO start at €1.50 with almost 60 per cent of items at €5 or less. What’s more, more Irish stores are set to get a PEP&CO makeover.Over the coming weeks, Dealz stores in Dublin (Liffey Street), Cavan, Castleisland and Wexford, will have new or extended PEP&CO departments.

Barry Williams, Managing Director at Poundland & Dealz said: “We know Irish customers love their local Dealz stores and that’s why we’re excited to bring our best offer to more communities across Ireland. And we think the value we bring customers has never been more important.

“Our investment fund will support that growth with new stores in key locations and the creation of good jobs where colleagues can build careers.”

In Cavan, the customer demand for clothing has led to Dealz doubling the size of its PEP&CO department to better serve customers.

While the Dealz brand was born in Ireland, in part inspired by its success here, it now operates across Europe, currently trading from over 200 locations in the Republic of Ireland, Spain and Poland.

Dealz and Poundland are now part of Pepco Group, which has over 3,300 stores across Europe and recently (May 2021) floated on the Warsaw stock market and is valued in the region of €7 billion.