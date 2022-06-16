Search

17 Jun 2022

Popular fast food chain to pay more than €1bn in tax fraud case

Popular fast food chain to pay more than €1bn in tax fraud case

McDonald’s France and related companies have agreed to pay more than 1.2 billion euros (£1 billion) to the French state to settle a case.

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Jun 2022 5:16 PM

McDonald’s France and related companies have agreed to pay more than 1.2 billion euros (£1 billion) to the French state to settle a case in which the fast-food giant was accused of years of tax evasion.

A Paris court approved the settlement on Thursday, the national financial prosecutor’s office said.

McDonald’s said the settlement was the result of “productive discussions” with tax authorities.

The decision means a tax fraud investigation targeting the company, opened after a legal complaint by unions in 2016, will be closed.

The prosecutor’s office said McDonald’s France, McDonald’s System of France, MCD Luxembourg Real Estate and other related companies agreed to pay a total of 1.24 billion euros in fines, penalties and back taxes to settle the case after years of negotiations.

The company was accused of hiding French profits in lower-tax Luxembourg from 2009 to 2020, and reporting artificially low profits in France.

McDonald’s said in a statement that it had already paid 2.2 billion euros (£1.8 billion) in taxes over that period. It did not comment on the accusations.

“The majority of the anticipated tax settlement has already been accrued for” and was reflected in the company’s last quarterly earnings, and the remainder will be reflected in its second-quarter results, the company said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media