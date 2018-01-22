Dublin legend Alan Brogan to present medals to Leitrim underage teams
Presentation night
Dublin legend Alan Brogan.
St. Mary's Kiltoghert will have their underage presentation night in St. Marys Hall at 6pm on Saturday 3rd Feb.
All medals and awards including the George O'Toole awards will be presented on the night by Dublin legend Alan Brogan.
Promises to be a great evening. The club are asking everyone who are getting medals and awards to please wear their club tops on the evening.
Everyone welcome.
