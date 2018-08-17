Step West Bionic Exoskeleton fundraising launch in The Bush Hotel
The launch of the Step West Bionic Exoskeleton fundraiser for people in the West of Ireland with limited mobility took place in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon recently.
Pictured from left, Eugene O'Connor, Siofra O'Connor, J.P. O'Connor, Kathleen O'Connor, Chairperson Step West and organiser of the event, Margaret Egan who is a sister of Kathleen's, and Dr Olive Lennon, Ph.D. UCD School of Public Health, Physiotherapy and Sports Science.
Rosaleen Rafter, Galway Branch of MS Society; Kathleen O'Connor, Chairperson Step West and organiser of the event and Gerry McCabe, Cloghan, Co Offaly, the owner of a Exoskeleton suit. Back row (l-r) Alan Jackson, Accuscience Rehabilitation Specialist; Dr Olive Lennon, PhD UCD School of Public Health, Physiotherapy and Sports Science; Dr Marcin Uszynski MISCP, Senior Physiotherapist in Neurology and Jane Evans, Automated Rehabilitation Therapy Strategist.
