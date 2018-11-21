Leitrim customers offered the chance to win their Christmas shopping for just €1

Lidl Ireland is now offering customers in Leitrim a chance to win their entire Christmas shopping with The Lidl Trolley Dash.

Winners will be challenged to a ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style dash around their local Lidl store to grab as much of their Christmas shopping as possible in just two minutes! 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Lidl’s charity partner, Jigsaw. Customers can purchase tickets for just €1 at their local Lidl store.

Last year, Lidl’s Trolley Dash raised over €262,000 with ticket sales expected to increase this year. Tickets will be sold at Lidl checkouts nationwide until Sunday, December 2.

Customers can enter the draw as many times as they wish and one winner will be chosen at random from each of the 158 stores.

Speaking about Lidl’s Trolley Dash competition, Joseph Duffy, CEO of Jigsaw, said, “Jigsaw offers free, confidential and non-judgemental services and supports to young people aged 12-25, and their communities.

To date, Jigsaw has supported over 26,000 young people. Without the commitment of strategic partners like Lidl Ireland, we cannot deliver the vital services that our young people deserve and we are grateful for Lidl Ireland’s pledge to raise €1 million over the next three years.

Through CSR initiatives such as The Lidl Trolley Dash, and the generosity of Lidl staff and customers, we will be able to support even more young people across Ireland. The Lidl Trolley Dash is also a wonderful opportunity for 158 families in Ireland to win a full trolley of shopping just in time for Christmas.”

If you’re lucky enough to be one of Lidl’s Trolley Dash winners, here are a few top tips to keep in mind before dashing down the aisles;

· Practice, practice, practice!

· Visit your local store before your dash and familiarise yourself with the layout.

· Don’t panic! Dash through one aisle at a time so you don’t miss anything.

· Most Trolley Dash winners will want to stock up on goodies for Christmas, so make a list of the essentials you’ll need and don’t forget to grab some of Lidl’s Deluxe and Favorina goodies to fill your trolley.

For more information about the Lidl Trolley Dash competition and terms and conditions, see www.lidl.ie/trolleydashterms

