Water disruptions expected in Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday

As part of Irish Water's essential repair works there will be water outages in Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, November 23.

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Willow Grove, Leitrim Road and surrounding areas in Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

Works are scheduled to be carried out from midnight until 6am on Friday, November 23.

Irish Water recommends that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Also read: Customers from Kinlough to Tullaghan to receive improved water quality and supply