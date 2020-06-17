Open roadsides dangerous for pedestrians and motorists

Cllr Paddy Farrell raised his concerns about the R7432 Cornagulla to Drumnadubber road off the Effrinagh to Drumsna road.

He said the sides of the road have been left very open as forestry has been removed and the road has been left very dangerous for motorists and pedestrians.

In reply he was told the L7432 has experienced tree felling and harvesting over the last three years and this has exaggerated the situation.

The district engineer's office has erected roadside deliniators (reflectors) at the location as there is a level drop from the local road into the forestry property.

The road surface is very uneven and has been patched at a number of location. The road will require a restoration improvement grant and should be included in the next three year plan.