Gardai investigate incident of eggs and beans thrown at Leitrim Village homes

Eggs and beans were thrown at the homes
Home owners in two estates in Leitrim Village were distressed after finding out that eggs and beans had been thrown at their homes overnight on Monday.
It is understood the vandalism took place from 10pm onwards on Monday night into Tuesday morning.
According to one local eggs were smashed and beans were thrown at the properties in the Woodville and Holly Park estates.
Gardai received two reports following the incidents and stated that this obviously caused distress to the owners and are now anxious for people to come forward with any information.
Gardai are also asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious to contact them at Carrick-on-Shannon garda station on 071 9650510.
