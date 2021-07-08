HSE advise extra caution with increased figures in Donegal and Sligo

Large increases in COVID-19 figures in the Inishowen area and South Donegal as well as in Sligo have led the HSE to appeal for the public to exercise extra caution.

Inishowen has seen an outbreak resulting in the establishment of an additional pop up, walk-in/no appointment necessary test centre being established for the next three days.

The facility is located at Nailors Row Car Park behind Cockhill Health Centre, Buncrana, Co. Donegal F93 PW65 and will operate today, Wednesday 7th, Thursday 8th and Friday the 9th of July.

Meanwhile there has also been a marked increase in the number of cases in South Donegal in the Bundoran area.

In Sligo an outbreak in the Collooney/Coolaney area has now seen over 100 people confirmed with COVID-19.

Director of Public Health for the HSE North West Region Dr Anthony Breslin said ; “It is now more important than ever that people adhere to COVID-19 prevention measures in terms of social distancing, hand washing and not congregating in large numbers. Many of these cases are confirmed Delta, which is a highly transmissible strain. It is not a time for complacency, it is a time for extra caution.”

The HSE reminds everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of COVID-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/preventing- the-spread/

Test centres are operating across CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) at the following times:

Cavan COVID-19 Community Testing Centre, Castlesaunderson, Belturbet

10am to 6pm daily;

Donegal, St Conal’s Letterkenny 9.30am to 7pm Monday to Friday and 11am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday;

The Cleary Centre Donegal, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Wednesday 9.30am to 4pm and closed Saturday and Sunday;

Leitrim at the North West Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon from 2pm to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday;

Monaghan at the Monaghan GAA Centre, Cloghan from 10.30am to 5.30pm daily;

Sligo, at the HSE ATB Building in Finisklin from 10am to 5pm daily.

The HSE would like to remind people that you can book your COVID 19 test online at www.hse.ie. Given recent increased demand for testing, the HSE is encouraging people to book their test online in advance as this will allow for the most efficient running of the test centre.

Finally, you should self-isolate if you:

• have symptoms of COVID-19

• are waiting for a COVID-19 test appointment or test results

• test positive for COVID-19