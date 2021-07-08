HSE advise extra caution with increased figures in Donegal and Sligo

New Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Offaly as national figure spirals

New Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Sligo and Donegal

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Large increases in COVID-19 figures in the Inishowen area and South Donegal as well as in Sligo have led the HSE to appeal for the public to exercise extra caution. 

Inishowen has seen an outbreak resulting in the establishment of an additional pop up, walk-in/no appointment necessary test centre being established for the next three days.

The facility is located at Nailors Row Car Park behind Cockhill Health Centre, Buncrana, Co. Donegal F93 PW65 and will operate today, Wednesday 7th, Thursday 8th and Friday the 9th of July.

Meanwhile there has also been a marked increase in the number of cases in South Donegal  in the Bundoran area.

In Sligo an outbreak in the Collooney/Coolaney area has now seen over 100 people confirmed with COVID-19.

Director of Public Health for the HSE North West Region Dr Anthony Breslin said ; “It is now more important than ever that people adhere to COVID-19 prevention measures in terms of social distancing, hand washing and not congregating in large numbers. Many of these cases are confirmed Delta, which is a highly transmissible strain. It is not a time for complacency, it is a time for extra caution.”

The HSE reminds everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of COVID-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/preventing- the-spread/

Test centres for the CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) are as follows;

Test centres are operating across CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) at the following times:

  • Cavan COVID-19 Community Testing Centre, Castlesaunderson, Belturbet
  • 10am to 6pm daily;
  • Donegal, St Conal’s Letterkenny 9.30am to 7pm Monday to Friday and 11am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday;
  • The Cleary Centre Donegal, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Wednesday 9.30am to 4pm and closed Saturday and Sunday;
  • Leitrim at the North West Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon from 2pm to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday;
  • Monaghan at the Monaghan GAA Centre, Cloghan from 10.30am to 5.30pm daily;
  • Sligo, at the HSE ATB Building in Finisklin from 10am to 5pm daily.

The HSE would like to remind people that you can book your COVID 19 test online at www.hse.ie. Given recent increased demand for testing, the HSE is encouraging people to book their test online in advance as this will allow for the most efficient running of the test centre. 

Finally, you should self-isolate if you: 

• have symptoms of COVID-19

• are waiting for a COVID-19 test appointment or test results 

• test positive for COVID-19

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie