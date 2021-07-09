Leitrim town to take part in national Poetry Town programme

Leitrim County Council Arts Office is looking to hear from groups based in Carrick-on-Shannon who would like to participate in an exciting new celebration of poetry called Poetry Town.

The Poetry Town project has been developed by Poetry Ireland to celebrate poetry with communities and artists who want to explore poetry in and for their own localities.

Carrick-o- Shannon is one of 20 towns that has been chosen to participate in Poetry Town, which will take place throughout the town from September 10-18.

Right now the Arts Office are seeking interest from any group or community that would like to participate in Poetry Town in one form or another. Your group might like to have a poetry workshop, host a reading, or you might have other event ideas you would like to propose. No previous experience with poetry is necessary whatsoever.

For further information email Natalia at poetrytownleitrim@gmail.com