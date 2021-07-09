Leitrim town to take part in national Poetry Town programme

Leitrim town to take part in national Poetry Town programme

Leitrim town to take part in national Poetry Town programme

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim County Council Arts Office is looking to hear from groups based in Carrick-on-Shannon who would like to participate in an exciting new celebration of poetry called Poetry Town.

The Poetry Town project has been developed by Poetry Ireland to celebrate poetry with communities and artists who want to explore poetry in and for their own localities.

Carrick-o- Shannon is one of 20 towns that has been chosen to participate in Poetry Town, which will take place throughout the town from September 10-18.

BREAKING: Solution agreed with businesses about Main Street in Carrick-on-Shannon

Right now the Arts Office are seeking interest from any group or community that would like to participate in Poetry Town in one form or another. Your group might like to have a poetry workshop, host a reading, or you might have other event ideas you would like to propose. No previous experience with poetry is necessary whatsoever.

For further information email Natalia at poetrytownleitrim@gmail.com

Hold off on your trip to the Cuilcagh Boardwalk

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie