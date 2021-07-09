Hold off on your trip to the Cuilcagh Boardwalk

A wooden boardwalk covering 1.6km of Cuilcagh Mountain has been hailed as the local equivalent to the “Great Wall.”
If you are planning a walk on the Cuilcagh Boardwalk this weekend, maybe re-think it.
The Marble Arches Geopark have issued a notice asking people to "refrain" from visiting the amenity.
The boardwalk also known as the "stairway to heaven" has been experiencing large numbers of visitors recently which has resulted in overcrowded car parks, more people on the boardwalk and a lack of social distancing.
