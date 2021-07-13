Indoor dining set to resume before July 26

Indoor dining set to resume before July 26

Indoor dining set to resume before July 26

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Indoor dining is set to return as early as next week after plans were agreed by the Cabinet last night.

Ministers have approved legislation to allow people who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid int he past six months to eat indoors.

Ministers meet again this morning to discuss what date indoor dining can resume but it will be before July 26, according to the Tánaiste.

The Digital Covid Cert will be proof of vaccination which should be delivered to all fully vaccinated people by next Tuesday at the latest. There will be fines of up to €2,000  for forging a document, and potential fines for premises not carrying out checks.

Leitrim councillor calls for jet skis to be banned from the Shannon


Other documents will be accepted from people traveling here from abroad. Children under 18 who are not vaccinated will be allowed to dine indoors. It's likely time limits will apply to indoor dining unless tables are spaced more than 2 metres apart.

Ministers have said detailed guidance will issue from Fáilte Ireland for pubs and restaurants in the coming days. There are provisions in the bill approved to allow people to access indoor dining with a negative Covid test, but the Government says more work is needed on that.

It is hoped the bill will pass all stages in the Oireachtas this week.

Temperatures to soar this weekend

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie