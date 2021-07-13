Indoor dining set to resume before July 26

Indoor dining is set to return as early as next week after plans were agreed by the Cabinet last night.

Ministers have approved legislation to allow people who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid int he past six months to eat indoors.

Ministers meet again this morning to discuss what date indoor dining can resume but it will be before July 26, according to the Tánaiste.

The Digital Covid Cert will be proof of vaccination which should be delivered to all fully vaccinated people by next Tuesday at the latest. There will be fines of up to €2,000 for forging a document, and potential fines for premises not carrying out checks.



Other documents will be accepted from people traveling here from abroad. Children under 18 who are not vaccinated will be allowed to dine indoors. It's likely time limits will apply to indoor dining unless tables are spaced more than 2 metres apart.

Ministers have said detailed guidance will issue from Fáilte Ireland for pubs and restaurants in the coming days. There are provisions in the bill approved to allow people to access indoor dining with a negative Covid test, but the Government says more work is needed on that.

It is hoped the bill will pass all stages in the Oireachtas this week.