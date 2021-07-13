Temperatures to soar this weekend

A forecaster predicting that temperatures could sore this weekend and is advising people to make the most of the summer weather when it comes.

"A fine spell of weather coming later this week and into the weekend with potential for a warm and sunny weekend," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

He added: "Plenty of cloud still Tuesday and Wednesday but some sunny spells and the sunshine will increase from Thursday along with the temperatures.

"It could get up to as high as 27C at the weekend, a lot of uncertainty beyond the weekend at present so make the most of the upcoming few days."

Meanwhile Met Eireann says we should see sunny spells today Tuesday and Wednesday could see 20 degrees of sunshine.

Thursday will start out rather cloudy with cloud expected to burn off as the day goes on and temperatures start to rise, as high as 24 degrees in the southeast of the country with light northwest winds keeping temperatures at around 20 degrees along the west and north coastal counties.

After that it will become warmer day on day with the dry and sunny weather expected to stay through the weekend. Current indications suggest temperatures will rise to 22 to 24 degrees widely and higher away from the coasts by the end of the weekend.