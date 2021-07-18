Vandalism to café business in Carrick-on-Shannon

Shrubs outside Coffey's Pastry Case in Carrick-on-Shannon
Coffey's Pastry Case, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon had planters damaged and graffiti scrawled on the wall overnight.
The popular café stated on its Facebook page this morning 'Sunday morning clean up after a Saturday night in Carrick.'
