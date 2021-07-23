Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Another Leitrim business hit by Covid has to close its doors

More Limerick pubs and restaurants sign up to voluntary Covid-19 closures

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

The Barrelstore in Carrick-on-Shannon has closed temporarily.

In  Facebook post they announced "The Barrelstore has made the decision to close our doors due to one of our staff members testing positive to Covid-19.

"This is to ensure all other staff members can be tested and that we will only reopen when it is safe to do so. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers over the weekend. Hope to see you all very soon."

This follows on from the closure int he last eight days of the Leitrim Inn and the Stop 'N' Shop Smoothie And Juice Bar in Carrick, which remain closed and McHugh's Bar, also in Carrick, which has since re-opened.

