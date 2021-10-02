Carrick-on-Shannon Court hears man was drunk and a danger to himself

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court
A Castlerea man has been fined €250 for being drunk and a danger to himself and others at Cooney’s Filling Station in Boyle, at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
58-year-old Noel Lawlor, Caddlebrook, Ballingare, Castlerea, Co Roscommon was reported as acting in a drunk manner and refusing to leave the premises at shortly after 9.45 pm on December 2 last year.
When gardai arrived the defendant was verbally abusing staff and repeatedly told gardai to f..k off.
He lost his balance and was arrested.
The court heard he had 14 previous convictions including some for public order offences.
A Fixed Penalty Notice had been issued to the defendant but was not paid.
He was fined €250 for the public order offence.
