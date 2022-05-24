Search

24 May 2022

Retired Garda Supt from Leitrim appointed to office of the DPP

Retired Garda Supt from Leitrim appointed to office of the DPP

Retire Supt Kevin English

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

24 May 2022 8:00 PM

Retired Garda Superintendent, Kevin English, has recently been appointed to a position within the Office of The Director of Public Prosecutions, Dublin.
As a qualified solicitor and a member of the Law Society of Ireland combined with the depth and breadth of his career in An Garda Síochána, Kevin will have responsibilities within the administration of the criminal justice system.
These include, on behalf of the people of Ireland, a prosecution service that is independent, fair, and effective.

