Search

01 Jun 2022

Major expansion of Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV endorsed by Gardai

Major expansion of Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV endorsed by Gardai

Locations of Carrick CCTV phase 2

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

01 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Phase two of Carrick-on-Shannon Community CCTV will see almost double the locations covered in the county town with 60 cameras recording 24/7.


The second phase which has been endorsed by the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee, Leitrim County Council and Sligo-Leitrim gardai will expand the current system by 25 cameras adding 12 new locations to the network.
Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken said the CCTV system is a “welcome addition to policing.”
The first phase was installed on May 30, 2019 - it has 35 cameras covering 15 locations. The committee were informed by the end of 2020; Gardai said over 30 detections were directly attributable to the Community CCTV.
Gardai said the CCTV had increased efficiency and effectiveness of local policing and gave the force the ability to verify complaints.

New Garda Sargents assigned to Leitrim Garda Stations


The CCTV have also increased detection rates for crimes and minor assaults. The system allows people to use the town centre and feel safer and also deters criminals from carrying out crimes when they know their actions will be caught on camera.
Joe Dolan, the founder of the system in Carrick-on-Shannon said the system will help with “future proofing” the town.
Joe pointed out that tragically “we lost a visitor to Carrick earlier this year in the Shannon - five hours later his body was recovered.” He explained that six years ago when two Germans were lost in the Shannon “it took four days for their bodies to be recovered.” The CCTV system helped emergency responders to pinpoint the location efficiently.
He said Carrick is now a “textbook example of a good community scheme” and the town has hosted many other communities wishing to replicate the scheme.


Cllr Sean McDermott said the Community CCTV scheme needs to be rolled out to other towns and villages to help with the quick detection of crime.
Phase 2 will include new infrastructure in the town including Flynn’s Car Park, the new boardwalk and other locations not covered by the existing network of cameras. Gardai were involved in identifying the new areas that need to be covered.
Five of the new cameras will cover Flynn’s Car Park and three will be placed on the new boardwalk. Other cameras are set for St George’s Terrace, Main Street, Tearman Park Cortober, and two are planned for the riverside.


The application will now go before the Garda Commissioner before the community can seek funding from the Department of Justice.

Road closures planned for Carrick Carnival over the June Bank Holiday weekend

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media