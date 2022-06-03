Planning for 41 new houses in Carrick-on-Shannon gets go-ahead

Planning permission for a housing development for 41 new houses at Prior's Point Carrick-on-Shannon has been upheld by An Bord Pleanala.
KDM Construction Limited was granted planning permission by Leitrim County Council last April for 41 homes at Priors Point, consisting of 26 three-bedroom houses, 13 four-bed homes and a mixture of 2 and 5-bed residential units accessed through Attirory.
An appeal was launched shortly after Leitrim County Council approved the application to An Bord Pleanala by the Priors Point residents association. The appeal centered on concerns over the impact the development would have on the privacy of other houses, the density of the construction and concerns over subsidence at neighbouring properties.
This week, the planning permission granted by Leitrim County Council last year was upheld by An Bord Pleanála with 20 revised conditions.
Some of the conditions include that a minimum of 10% of all communal car parking is to be fitted with electric vehicle charging stations. Another condition states that any discharge or encroachment onto the banks of the River Shannon be formally notified to Waterways Ireland.
