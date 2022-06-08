New group formed following “disappointing” N4 public bypass display

Following the proposed Carrick-on-Shannon bypass route public display, residents farmers and landowners living on the N4 between Liseeghan and Faulties expressed their outrage at the way in which their concerns were not considered during the identification process.



They have written to the TII and the Department of Transport Project Ireland 2040 for funding to be withheld from consultants Arup until such time as that company, acting on behalf of Leitrim County Council and the bypass project in preparing stage three selection and display for the public, be carried out properly.



A spokesperson for the group said it has emerged that statistics on road usage, both local and the overall movement on the existing N4, was carried out during lockdown and could in no way represent the true value of usage.

Information given during the public display to people living along the corridor was claimed by many of them to be “misleading and confusing.” It was deemed by the new Residents and Landowners' Association as totally unacceptable in a ribbon build environment.



There was a strong call for that portion of the study to be carried out again or moved back to stage 2 where a proper consultation on these issues could be addressed.



Michael McManus, a spokesperson for the group, said a meeting concerning all of the people affected from Liseeghan to Faulties will be called in the coming weeks as people have been left dissatisfied from what they have seen at the public display.

Mr McManus said that “this part of the development is not suitable for further upgrade and a bypass of that built-up area, including Aughamore (Annaduff) village where over 500 exits including residents, farmers, commercial, social and private local and regional road exits exist.”



He said the diversion of these would not be feasible and would erode the culture and history of the area if it was used as a local road and not just a national primary route.

“It is not suitable for further upgrade,” he emphasised.