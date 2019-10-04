SuperValu Tidy Towns
Room for improvement but approach of Carrigallen Tidy Towns committee praised by adjudicator
There were many positive comments about Carrigallen in the SuperValu Tidy Towns adjudicator's report that was published this week.
Speaking about the town's potential the adjudicator said: "Carrigallen is very fine village and on the evening in question it was populated with more than a few overseas visitors who were visiting Leitrim for lake fishing.
"The village has far more potential in the competition and you are taking the right steps in preparing a timed work plan that you can work to."
