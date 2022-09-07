Search

07 Sept 2022

Excellent results across the board for Leaving Cert students in Carrigallen Vocational School

Carrigallen Vocational School among most improved schools in Ireland

Carrigallen Vocational School

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

07 Sept 2022 4:49 PM

There were joyous scenes in Carrigallen Vocational School last Friday when the students received their Leaving Certificate results.

Declan Conboy, Principal, congratulated the Leaving Certificate Students on the excellent results achieved in this year’s State Examinations. 

Mr Conboy went on to state that:


“We are delighted with the brilliant results received by our students in Carrigallen Vocational School. The Leaving Certificate Class of 2022 really worked very hard and they were rewarded with the results they achieved in this year’s state examinations. All of our students are confident they will get their first choices on their College applications. Students performed exceptionally well across a wide range of subjects. 

“We will always hear about the highest achievers in the media and this is reflected when the National Papers produce League tables. They are not an accurate reflection on the cohort of students attending various second level schools. As a result, I am delighted with how students who might be perceived as being weaker excelled in the Leaving Certificate, this is a great credit to the students, their parents and the whole school staff. It reflects the ethos of the education programme provided in Carrigallen Vocational School.”

He said that "we in Carrigallen Vocational School, pride ourselves on the results achieved in the State Examinations.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish all our past students the very best in their future educational careers and indeed in the wider world when they progress to look for employment. I would like to thank the parents who send their children to Carrigallen Vocational School for their continuing loyalty to the school.

Mr. Conboy concluded by thanking the dedicated staff of Carrigallen Vocational School for the excellent work they do with the students.

"Without such a dedicated staff these results would not be possible on an annual basis. We look forward to next year and continuing the excellent work that is done in promoting education in Carrigallen Vocational School."

