05/08/2021

Cavan General Hospital to expand Emergency Unit

Cavan General Hospital

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Last week the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, confirmed to local Fianna Fáil TDs, Brendan Smith and Niamh Smyth, that financial provision has been made in the 2021 Capital Plan for the Department of Health to upgrade the Emergency Department at CGH.

That investment will see the ED reconfigured and additional resuscitation bays provided; while the move by Antenatal and Paediatric OPD into the centre of town will see that vacated space incorporated into the new and substantially expanded emergency treatment unit.

Last year, in response to the Covid crisis, Cavan Hospital oversaw the conversion of the then medical records building into a new purpose-fitted Oncology department.

The former oncology area was then repurposed into a new in-patient acute ward with a new entrance away from the main footfall of the hospital created, along with a lobby, reception area and additional treatment bays.

The medical records section was subsequently relocated to the decommissioned former laundery building on site.

Meanwhile a design to develop a new Endoscopy Unit, complete with 18 additional beds, that includes a direct linkage to the hospital’s emergency department is progressing.

It is expected that, once finalised, an application will then be made to the planning section of Cavan County Council in the hope of progressing the build some time in 2022.

