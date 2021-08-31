Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Cavan family discover prized art in storage

Paul Henry paiting

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Paintingd bought almost a century ago by a Cavan man from Blacklion and believed by his family to be inexpensive prints, have been discovered to be prized works of original art.


Bought by Patrick McGovern either in the 1920s or 30s, what the family believed to be prints were actually originally paintings by renowned artist Paul Henry, who was one of the best known Irish artists of the early 20th century.


The paintings had been kept by Mr McGovern’s family in the US, where he emigrated in the late 19th century, and had kept them in storage. After discovering their hidden treasure, the family are now planning on auctioning them off at the Caza Sikes auction house in Cincinnati, Ohio.


Speaking to the Irish Times, auctioneer Evan Sikes said the family’s framed ‘prints’ had been the last two items in a storage unit and Mr McGovern’s great grandson had commented that they were “worth nothing.” In fact, conservative estimates put the paintings to be worth upwards of $120,000 between them.

