30/08/2021

Watch: Impressive four bed family home close to Mohill

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

This is the family home you have been waiting for!

Built to the highest standard this 4 bedroom detached residence sits on c.2.3 Acres in a pleasant rural location at Finiskill, Mohill.

Approached via a gated driveway that curves through impressively landscaped gardens this house has scale and presence. Off the central foyer is a large lounge ideal for that family gathering or entertaining. Also off the foyer is a second reception room which could be used as a children play room, home office or fifth bedroom.

To the rear is the large kitchen dining area which leads directly to a spacious utility area. Beyond that is a very large attached garage.

Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms. All are double in size, all have built in wardrobes and there is one with a good ensuite. There are two house bathrooms, one the ground floor (with a shower) and one on the first floor (with a large bath). This house is in excellent condition in all aspects. 

Just 5 minutes from Mohill and 18 minutes from Carrick on Shannon and 13 minutes from the N4 and Connolly Train line at Dromod - ideal for commuters.

This property must be seen to appreciate the size and quality it offers. Viewings are by appointment only with REA Brady on 0719622444.

