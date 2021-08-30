Gardai urge parents to have "patience" during Back to School rush hour!

School ahead road sign
It is Back to School this week across Leitrim with students starting and returning to pre-school, primary and secondary school.
While it is a very exiciting time and parents are often eager to grab the best parking spot close to the gate or to position cars in the best place to get away quickly, local Gardai are urging "patience" among motorists.
Local Gardai are appealing to motorists and all road users to have a little extra patience until things settle into a normal routine again. They advise giving yourself extra time, expect traffic and park only where it is safe and legal to do so.
Gardai are also asking all drivers to lower speeds around schools and built up areas.
