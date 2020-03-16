Pieta House have deferred Darkness into Light walks until the Autumn

All Darkness into Light walks have been postponed until later this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pieta House has issued the following statement: "After much deliberation, Pieta have taken the very difficult decision to postpone Darkness Into Light 2020 until the autumn.

ALSO SEE: Rural GAA club offering help to those isolated by coronavirus pandemic

"The Covid-19 outbreak that we are currently seeing in Ireland poses an unprecedented challenge to our communities. The safety and wellbeing of our clients, volunteers, staff and of the general public is our highest priority.

"Over 80% of the funds we need to support those in crisis comes from you, the public, and we need you now more than ever.

"Donate now at pieta.ie/donate to ensure we can keep our services running during this very challenging time."