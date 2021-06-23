13 Covid cases in ICU, unchanged from yesterday

Coronavirus Covid-19 figures remain low
The Department of Health has been notified of 348 new cases of Covid-19.
The number of people in intensive care units is 13, unchanged on yesterday.
There are just 41 people being treated for the virus.
