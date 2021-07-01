Latest Covid figures released as fears grow over Delta variant

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 448 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 44 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 14 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are all concerned about the rapidly changing transmission arising from the Delta variant. However, we know that the basic public health measures will work in protecting people. And we know that all the vaccines offer significant protection against transmitting the disease and in how severe it is for those who pick it up.

“We must not forget to keep up the basic measures; wash hands, wear a mask where appropriate, avoid crowds, meet outdoors, keep distance and take a vaccine when it is offered to you. These remain the vital protections for those who are awaiting their turn to be vaccinated.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said “We have seen an increase in incidence over the last ten days, raising the concern that we are in the early phase of an increase driven by the Delta variant. Incidence is growing at 2% per day, reproduction number is now above 1; estimated at 1.0 to 1.2. Delta is much more transmissible, and it is vital we continue the basic measures to prevent transmission while the vaccination programme rapidly gives us all protection from the virus.”

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said; “The prevalence of Delta in the community is increasing, but its effect on hospitalisations and severe illness is still emerging. We do know it is the most transmissible strain of COVID-19 to date. Emerging evidence from the UK shows Delta roughly doubled the risk of hospitalisation. As proven throughout the pandemic, monitoring evidence and timely action protects us all.”