Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, December 6, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Gilbride, Drumracken, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



At O'Carolan's Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by his sisters, Mary, Teresa and Liz. Deeply regretted by his sisters, Bridie, Margaret and Phyllis (USA) nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Friday, 6th December, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by Removal to St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jackie Flynn, Fortwilliam, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his Loving wife Catherine, daughter Marie (Hogan), sons James and John, daughters-in-law Carmel and Majella, son-in-law Patrick, grandchildren Aaron, Kyle, Daryl, Dillon, Danielle, Amy, Jessica and Georgina, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at the residence of his son James, Greatmeadow, Boyle on Friday, the 6th December, from 4.30pm until 7pm, arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 8pm. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, 7th, at 1.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Family Home private please.

Paddy McGloin, Cloone, Kinlough, Leitrim

Peacefully at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1:30pm at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, followed by burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Society of St Vincent De Paul care of Gilmartins Undertakers or any family member.

Sr. Carmel McEnroy, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore, Galway / Ballinamore, Leitrim

(6 Teaghlach Mhuire, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore, Galway), formerly Carrrickmakeegan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, Convents of Mercy, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, and Columbia, Missouri. Surrounded by family and friends, December 3rd, 2019, (peacefully) at Brampton Care Nursing Home, Oranmore. Predeceased by her sisters Bernadette, Sr. Gabriel and brother Ignatius. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters, Rita (Fitzgerald), and Noreen (Smith) her brother, Brian, sister-in-law, Anne, brother-in-law Brian Smith, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, many friends and Sisters of Mercy, Western Province. Requiem Mass on Friday, December 6th at 11 a.m. in St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane, followed by funeral service at Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co. Clare, V14 PV30. Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Susan Beirne (née Rush), 29 Termon Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Died, peacefully, on 4th of December, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of St. Annes Ward, St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Eugene and mother Rosaleen. Sadly missed by her daughter Anne Marie, sons Patrick Christopher and Eugene, her grandchildren Mikey, Ethan, Elizabeth and Freya, her father Martin, sisters Pauline and Rosaleen, brothers Mark, Brian and Michael, her sons in law Edward, Steve and Rory, daughter in law Rebecca, nieces and nephews, sisters and brothers in law, extended family and friends. Reposing in Mahon's funeral home, Boyle, from 3pm to 6pm, Friday 6th, with arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 6.15pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday 7th, with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery Boyle. House Strictly Private at all times, please, for immediate family only.

Donald Daly, The Old Bog Road, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass on Friday (6/12) at 11am ar St. Patrick's Church, Tullaghan. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

May they all Rest in Peace.