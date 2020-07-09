Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday July 9, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Noel Duignan, Dublin Road, Carrick-on-Shannon

DUIGNAN, Noel, Correen, Dublin Rd, Carrick On Shannon, Co. Leitrim passed away suddenly on the 8th of July 2020, at home. Beloved husband of Nancy (Nee Mc Loughlin), loving father of Shirley, Aislin and David, adoring grandfather to Daniel, Joshua, Noah, Meisha, Caoimhín, Fionn, Donnagh, Muireann and Tiernan, brother JJ (Galway), sisters Lil and Mary (London), sons in law Kenny and Kealan, daughter in law Eimear, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Shirley’s home Aughamore, Annaduff for family and close friends from 5pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 Directive the Church is Limited to family members only. Social distancing in place outside the Church and in the Cemetery.

Helen Leonard (nee Sheridan), Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

Leonard (née Sheridan), Helen, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. July 7th 2020 peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Kevin and dear cherished mother of David and Barbara. Sadly missed by her loving grandson Sean, sister Agnes, brothers Padraig and Michael, daughter-in-law Claire, son-in-law, Patrick, cousin Nuala, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Michael Foley, Elphin, Roscommon / Kildare

Suddenly at his home. Beloved brother of the late Betty Keating. Michael will be dearly missed by his loving wife Betty (nee Barrett; late of Richardstown, Clane), nieces Julie, Jacqueline, Deirdre and Aisling, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law Pat and Billy, sister-in-law Myra, extended family, good neighbours and his many friends. Due to Covid-19 guidelines Micheal's Funeral is private to family and friends. The family are extremely grateful for your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal on Thursday to the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane arriving for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery, (Clane). Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed live at claneparish.com/webcam.

Kathleen Hands (nee Sheridan), Kilconny, Belturbet, Co. Cavan formerly of Butlersbridge

Kathleen Hands (nee Sheridan) Kilconny, Belturbet, Co. Cavan formerly of Butlersbridge, Monday 6th July 2020 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her infant son Gerard, brothers Niall and Tom and sister Margie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, - husband Austin, daughters Martina, Kathriona and Emma, brothers John (Cavan), Oliver (Germany) and Brendan (Cavan), sisters Maura (Clane), Cora (Cavan town) and adorned grandchildren, Chloe, Sophie, Cameron, Rebecca, Josh and Jessica, uncle Thomas and aunt Anna, sisters in law, brothers in law, son in law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains will leave her residence this Wednesday 8th July at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown, Belturbet for 2pm funeral mass with burial afterwards in Drumlane cemetery. House private please. You can view Kathleen's funeral on the following link https://vimeo.com/435910440. Due to the covid 19 regulations along with the HSE advice, the funeral mass will be private for family and close friends please.

Brendan Fay, Belturbet/Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

July 4th 2020, suddenly, at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved father of Kevin, Orla and Tara (Belturbet), Sharon (Australia) and Elaine (Canada). Predeceased by son Adrian. Loving grandfather of Killian, Niamh, Aoimhe, brothers Brian, Paddy, Ciaran & sister Mary & loving partner Kathleen. Sons-in-law Nigel & Steve, daughter-in-law Evelyn and a large circle of friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning from Lakeland Crematorium to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet (via old Belturbet Road) for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed by cremation at Lakeland Crematorium. Due to the Covid 19 & HSE restrictions the funeral Mass and cremation will be for family and friends. Family flowers only please. The funeral will be streamed on the link below: https://vimeo.com/435525295

Harry Ward, Kilross, Ballintogher, Co Sligo

Harry Ward, Kilross, Ballintogher, Co Sligo on 8th July 2020. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Carmel, his children Patricia, Stephanie, Harry, Catriona, Aisling and Tomas, his Mother Patricia, grandchildren Ella, Sophie, Charlotte, Matthew and Mia, daughter-in-law, sons-in-laws, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Regrettably due to Covid 19 guidelines, the family home and funeral are strictly private. Arriving at the Church of Assumption Sooey for requiem Mass on Friday 10th July at 12pm, followed by burial in Sooey Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so as the funeral corteage leaves the Church.Family Flowers only please and donations if desired to North West Hospice. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Esther Regan (née Campbell), Drogheda, Co. Louth, formerly Knockvicar and Boyle, Co.Roscommon

Esther Regan (née Campbell), Ballymackenny Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth, formerly Knockvicar and Boyle, Co.Roscommon.July 8th 2020. Peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family and in the tender care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Michael and loving grandmother of the late baby Críona. She will be sadly missed by her family Joseph, Mary, Ursula, Michael and Andrew, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Rosaleen Kelly and Carmel Corcoran, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda, on Friday morning at 11.00 o’clock. Interment takes place afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery, Keadue, Co. Roscommon. Her funeral will take place in private (family and close friends only) in accordance with the current government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. The family appreciate your sympathy and support at this time.

May they all rest in peace.