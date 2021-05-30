Leitrim deaths - Sunday, May 30, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Thomas Morrow, Errew, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Peacefully in the presence of his four sons: Tom, John, Rob & Andy. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary and sadly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law Triona & Eilish, grand-children Éabha, Clódagh, Caoilinn, Ruairí, Daire & Cillian, brothers John, Paddy & Desmond, sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews, extended-family, wonderful neighbours and friends. Departing his home on Monday 31st May at 10:30am, passing through the town of Carrigallen and arriving at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, Thomas' funeral is confined to 50 people only. Funeral can be viewed live at https://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen.

Ambrose Lavin, Ballymore, Boyle, Roscommon



Ambrose Lavin, Ballymore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon – May 28th 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his devoted wife and family. Pre-deceased by his adored grandson Eoin, brother John and sister Tess Kane; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Kevin and Aidan, daughter Fiona, grandchildren, Vicki, Dylan and Melissa, daughters-in-law, Maria and Trudy, son-in-law, Terry Mattimoe and Vicki’s fiancé Marc, brother Joseph, sister Kay Cregg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Ambrose’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Monday morning at 11.20 o’clock to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link below Ambrose's Funeral Mass. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Ambrose’s home, funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family only, limited to 50 persons in the church, while also requesting strict adherence to social distancing in the vicinity of the church grounds.

Martina Sexton (née Candon), Bristol and late of Station Road, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Martina Sexton (nee CANDON) Bristol and late of Station Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Martina died May 23, 2021, suddenly, at her home in Bristol. Predeceased by her parents Bertie and Winnie, she will be deeply missed and remembered by her family, Patricia Murray (Firhouse), Marie Goulden (England), Tony Candon (Blackrock), Michael Candon (Boyle), Anne Guckian (Kilnagross) and Regina Finn (Boyle), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, large circle of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, many cousins, relatives and dear friends. Due to current restrictions and delays in England, we are unable to make funeral arrangements at this time, but cremation will take place in Bristol and burial in Ireland at a later date.

Julie Robinson (née Becke), 2 Cornadarragh, Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Julie Robinson (nee Becke), 2 Cornadarragh, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and formerly South Shields, England. Suddenly at her residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Liam, Marion, Cian and godchild Pema, family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will leave Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet, today, Sunday, 30th May at 11.30am to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 12 noon. The ceremony can be viewed online at www.lakelandscrematorium.ie click on livestream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral 2021. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

May they all Rest in Peace