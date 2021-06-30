Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday June 30, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Teresa Wynne (née McTiernan) Urbal, Ballinaglera, Leitrim

Peacefully in Sligo University Hospital.Predeceased by her husband Michael, brothers Joe, Martin, Paddy, and her sister Bridget. Teresa will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Stephen, daughters Margaret, Patricia & Martina, daughter in law Eileen, grandchildren Dylan, Amy, Kevin & Leiagh, sister Mary, sisters in law Bernadette & Ann, many relatives, friends, and neighbours.

Reposing at her daughters Martina’s residence, from 8pm Tuesday 29th June, and all day on Wednesday and Thursday. Funeral procession will leave Martina’s residence on Friday to arrive at St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera for Funeral Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in Fahy cemetery. Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Poor Clare Sisters in Drumshanbo, would be most gratefully appreciated. In accordance with government and HSE directives relating to public gatherings, funeral service will be private to family and close friends and attendance will be limited to 50 persons. Click here on Friday for link for Funeral Mass.

Seán Moran, Gortfadda, Mohill, Leitrim

Seán Moran, Gortfadda, Mohill, Co. Leitrim - Died 28th June 2021,in his 93rd year peacefully in Sligo university hospital. Predeceased by his wife Anne and brother Packie Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Anne and Maureen, sons-in-law, grandsons, brother Thomas and sister-in-law, and all extended family and many friends. Removal from his residence to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 30th of June 2021, at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill. House private please. In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Seán's Funeral Mass will be for family and close friends. (limit of 50 people in the Church). The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Terry Carty, Loughside Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Terry Carty, Loughside Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current Covid restrictions, house and funeral Mass are limited to family and friends, but the Mass will be relayed outside the church. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege proceeds from Terry's house to the church on Saturday and from the church to the cemetery. Family flowers only, condolence messages may be left below.

Deeply loved and sadly missed by wife Heather, daughters Eimear and Niamh, mother Bridie, sister Pauline (Brian Treacy), brothers Brian (Georgia), Fergal (Sarah), family circle and many friends. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison mob 07899913005.

John Doyle, Brollagh Road, Aughamuldoney, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of John Doyle, Brollagh Road, Aughamuldoney, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Friday at 1.30pm. Condolence messages may be left below. Deeply regretted and always loved by wife Susie and all the family. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison 07899913005.

Michael (Mick) Brennan The Donahies, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

BRENNAN, Michael (Mick) - 28th June 2021, (The Donahies, Dublin 13, formerly of Carrowclogher, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and late of Dublin Bus, Clontarf Garage), (Peacefully), surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Martin, Mary, Geraldine, Dermot, and Fiona. Very sadly missed by his wife, sons and daughters, sons-in-law Trevor and Andrew, daughters-in-law Hazel and Renata, grandchildren Eilish, Abbie, Robyn, Lucy and Ben, brothers and sisters Carmel, Teresa, Eddie, Josephine, Noel and Trudy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, good friends and neighbours. (Predeceased by his parents Martin and Mary Margaret, sister Ita and brothers Paddy, Sean, Gerry and Mel).

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Friday, 2nd July. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday, 2nd July, at 12pm via the following link.Holy Trinity Parish. The Crematorium Service will be streamed live on Friday afternoon at 2pm via the following link. Dardistown Crematorium Chapel

Patrick Kelly (Jnr) Corlinan, Ballinalee, Longford

Patrick died at home on 29/June/2021 in the loving care of his family. He is predeceased by his mother Patricia. Patrick will be forever missed by his loving family, wife Anne Marie, sons Michael and Thomas, daughter Lisa, father Patsy, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Veronica, Anna Rose, Bernadette, Geraldine and Patricia, father-in-law Michael, brothers-in-law Brian, Michael, Brendan, Francis, Michael and Peter, sisters-in-law Christine and Susan, uncle Pat Joe, aunts Elizabeth, Margaret and Veronica, nephews and nieces and his many good neighbours and friends.

Funeral cortege will leave Patrick's home on Thursday morning 1st July at 10.40 am to arrive at the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, for funeral mass at 11.00, followed with burial in St Emer's Cemetery. Mass will be restricted to 50 people, in line with current guidelines. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Parish of Clonbroney Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family home private

Gus (Augustine) Mullarkey Rathfarnham, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Mullarkey – Gus (Augustine) Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Abbeytown, Boyle, Co. Roscommon (01/05/20). Following the return from Medical Research/Science in accordance with government guidelines there will be a Funeral Mass in The Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham on Saturday, 10th July 2021, at 11.00am and can be viewed online www.rathfarnhamparish.ie followed by burial at Kilmashogue Cemetery, Edmonstown Rd, Dublin 16.

Catherine Kennedy, 38 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Catherine Kennedy, 38 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Suddenly at her residence. Catherine was a beloved and devoted mother to Greg, Hazel, Marcella and Katie, Wife to Christopher. She will be sadly missed by her parents Micheal and Kathleen, Sisters Nuala & Carmel, her Brothers Patsy, Micheal & kevin. Loving Nana to her grandchildren Alex, Emmet & Isla. Will be missed by her sons in law, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and all her extended family, friends and neighbours. Family Flowers only. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Inbhear Na Mara patient comfort Fund. Reposing at her late residence tomorrow (Tuesday) from 2pm till 9pm for family, friends and neighbours only Please. Removal on Wednesday to St.Joseph's Church, Ballyshannon for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with the H.S.E and government guidelines, the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

May they all Rest in Peace