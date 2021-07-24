Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, July 24, 2021

Deaths in Leitrim
The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:
Natasha Core, No.4 Loch View, Loch Gowna, Cavan
Core, Natasha, (No.4 Loch View, Loch Gowna), Wednesday 21st July following a tragic accident. Sadly missed by her heartbroken father Kevin Mooney, her mum Lorraine Core, her adored sons; Tyler and Leighton, her brothers; Kevin and Jason, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, her partner Joseph and her step-mum Sandra. Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin rd. Cavan on Sat 24th July from 4-6pm for family and close friends. Her funeral cortege will depart Lakelands Funeral Home on Sun 25th July at 12.15pm to the Church of the Holy Family Loch Gowna for requiem mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Bertha Travers (née McGlynn), Cloonahee, Elphin, Roscommon
Peacefully, surrounded by her two loving sons, at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, John and Tommy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her home on Saturday, July 24th, to St. Brigid's Church, Creeve, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Kiltrustan Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Bertha's Funeral Mass is private to family, relatives and neighbours.
Annie Edwards (née Mc Kiernan) Killycrin, Bawnboy, Cavan
Annie Edwards (nee Mc Kiernan), Killycrin, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan, July 22nd 2021 peacefully at Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet. Predeceased by her husband John and her son Johnny. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Edel (Frank), Peter, Julie, Breda (Declan), Gareth (Maggie), Joe (Veronica), daughter-in-law Alison, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Josie Donohoe, sisters-in-law Margaret & Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Saturday morning from her residence arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy for funeral mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. The funeral mass can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/578188662
May they all Rest in Peace
