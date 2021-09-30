Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, September 20, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Noreen Wynne (née McConnon), Autumn View, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon / Sligo



Noreen Wynne (nee McConnon), Autumn View, Carrick-on-Shannon and late of Heapstown Lodge, Ballindoon, Co.Sligo. September 29th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family and in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff at St.Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Predeceased by her parents Phillip and Margaret her sister Phylllis and brother John. Dearly beloved wife of Seamus and Adored sister of Maureen (Boyle), Michael (Castlebaldwin), Margaret (Keash) and Padraig (Boyle), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital, Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon this Thursday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock for family and close friends. Noreen's funeral cortege will leave St.Patrick's Hospital, Chapel on Friday at 12.20 o'clock arrivng at St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 1 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Templeronan Cemetery, Cloonloo, Co.Sligo.

Brian Prior, East 236 St, Bronx, New York and Drumderg, Derrada, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Montefiore Hospital, New York. Predeceased by his parents Jim Joe and Josephine. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Gerard, Paddy, Seamus, Sean, Damian, Raymond and Paul, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Coraleehan, on Thursday, 30th September, at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/coraleehan.html

Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of London, on 22/7/21. Unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London. Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.



Marks Funeral will take place on 11th of October 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG Can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/ The burial afterward will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, GarrattLane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ. Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road, London SW12 9AQ

Henny (Henry) Martin, Marahill, Killeshandra, Cavan



Henny Martin, Marahill, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 29th September 2021, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by family. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by his neices, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Walter (Wally) Myles, Rossnowlagh, Donegal / Dublin



Walter Myles, known as Wally, Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal and formerly from Dublin. Suddenly, at his residence. Beloved husband of Bríd, father of Franc, Grace and Maria, grandfather of Tommy, Jim, Cathy and Meabh, father-in-law of Maria, Pete and Dave, and a dear friend to many.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, 1st October, at 9.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, with burial afterwards at St. Mochulla's Cemetery, Tulla, Co. Clare.House Private Please. Walter's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on: https://churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

May they all Rest in Peace.