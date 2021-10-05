Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, October 5, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Annie Cullen (née Higgins), Cornacloy, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Annie Cullen, née Higgins, Cornacloy, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in her 104th year, at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton. Pre-deceased by her husband Johnny and son Sean. Sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Mary, Ann and Noeleen; sons Francie and Fintan; sons in law Joe (Davitt), Hugh (O'Rourke) and Pat (McCaffrey); daughters in law Joan and Gabrielle; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday at 12.00pm in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to The Patients Comfort Fund, Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, c/o funeral director or any family member. The Funeral Mass can be view on the following link https://youtu.be/2o46uf5Xxa8 The Cullen family appreciate your understanding at this very sad time. In the interest of public health, attendance at the funeral services will be restricted in accordance with HSE guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. For those who cannot attend due to the restrictions, you are welcome to leave a message of condolence on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie .

Andy McHugh, Lannanaria, Corlough, Cavan



Peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Andy will be sadly missed by his heart-broken wife and best friend Geraldine, his sisters Margaret, Breda, Alice & Pauline, mother-in-law Molly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing privately at his home for family, neighbours and close friends on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Aughnasheelin. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Oncology Unit at Cavan General Hospital, c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Corlough Templeport Facebook page. Due to current Government guidelines, attendance at the funeral Mass will be restricted. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time.

Shirley Ann Kelly (née Golds), Boyle, Roscommon / Geevagh, Sligo



The death has occurred of Shirley Ann Kelly (née Golds), Maple Drive, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, October 4th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving husband and family. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Pat, and her children Michelle, Dean, Filma and Samantha, grandchildren Chloe, Aimee, Sophie and Holly, great-grandchildren Frank and Gigi, brother Tony, sister Lavinia, brother-in-law Joe, sisters-in-law Nuala, Helen and Lily, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (October 5th) from 5p.m. until 7p.m. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, to arrive for celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Private cremation will take place afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Geevagh.ie Facebook page. In compliance with current guidelines, you are requested to please follow rules regarding church number (Church is restricted to 50% capacity) wearing of face masks is essential, refrain from handshaking, and also adhere strictly to Social Distancing on all occasions, at her home, on route to Church, vicinity of Church. The family thank you for your cooperation, sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Teresa McGovern (née Wynne), Garryfluigh, Ballinamore, Leitrim / St. Margaret's, Dublin



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Clearbrook Nursing Home, Dublin 11. Sadly missed by her sons Michael and Patrick, daughters Denise and Fionnuala, grandchildren Karl, Jack and Erin Mesha, her husband PJ, daughters in law, sons in law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 5th October in St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government restrictions and in accordance with HSE guidelines Teresa’s Funeral Mass will be private to family and friends. The Mass will be streamed live on CorloughTempleport Parish facebook page.

Sean McGowan, 18 Ard na Cuain, Dromod, Leitrim / Kinlough, Leitrim



Sean McGowan, (Electrician), 18 Ard na Cuain, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, formerly Melvin Fields, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim – 2nd October 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his devoted wife and best friend Imelda, daughters Yvonne (Killyclogher, Omagh), Andrea (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Joanne (Jamestown), sons-in-law David, Niall and Jason, adored grandchildren Hannah, Ciara, Ella, Erin and Emmet, brothers Gerry, Jim, Vincent, Brendan, Desmond, and Martin, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Sean will repose at his home on Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm for family, neighbours and close friends. Sean’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday 6th October at 3.15pm to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation service at 5pm. Sean’s Cremation service will be streamed live on the link www.lakelandscrematorium.ie go the live stream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021 No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Kidney Association c/o of Padraig Burke, Funeral Director or any family member. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Lakelands Crematorium is limited to 50% capacity.

May they all Rest in Peace