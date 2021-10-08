Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, October 8, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridgie Wynne (née Fox), Blackrock, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Bridgie Wynne, (née) Fox, Blackrock, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, died peacefully on 7th October 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her late husband, Johnny, daughter Marian and brother Tommy P Fox. Dearly loved Mother of Sean, Celine, Gerard and Aidan. She will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Jimmy, daughters-in-law Breda, Lisa Jane, and Mary and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her many friends, relatives and neighbours. Reposing at her residence in Blackrock from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, 8th October. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, 9th October, in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Facebook Drumshanbo Parish. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Keith Bedford, Naughan, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Keith Bedford, Naughan, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. 7th October 2021, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Esther, daughter Martina (Marty), Sons Tony (Rosie), Alan and Paul, grandchildren Siobhán and Áine, brothers Terry, Brian and Ian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces’ relatives and friends. Keith’s remains will leave his home on Saturday, 9th October, at 10.30am to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium for service and cremation at 11am, via Belturbet roundabout. Due to current Government & HSE guidelines, Keith’s service will be private to family and close friends only. The ceremony can be viewed online at lakelandscrematorium.ie. Click on livestream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021. As a mark of respect due to the death of Keith, Bedford Engineering, Dublin Rd, Cavan will be closed until further notice.

Kitty O'Hagan (née O'Sullivan), Swinford, Mayo / Drumlish, Longford



Kitty O'Hagan (nee O'Sullivan) Swinford, Co. Mayo and previously Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Joseph, sister Phyllis Pidgeon and her baby daughter Eimear. Sadly missed by her heartbroken children Gerard (Thurles), Siobhan, Edel and Declan, her sister Margaret McHugh (Roosky), Fiona, Sean and all her much loved nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, relatives and neighbours. Reposing at 11 Ashgrove, Swinford on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to Our Lady's Help of Christians Church, Swinford, for funeral mass at 12pm on Monday with burial after in Kilconduff Cemetery. House strictly private on Monday. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Swinford Parish websit https://www.churchservices.tv/swinford

Noeleen Casey, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Noeleen Casey (née Cox), Drumdarkin, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, on Tuesday 5th October 2021 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Willie and her brother Anthony. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters Catherine and Martina, son Kieran, son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Eoin, Amy, Thomas, Jack, Ciara and Abbie, brothers Michael and Thomas, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Noeleen’s gentle soul Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass on Friday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cloone for 12 noon followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery. Noeleen’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Maura Connolly, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim



Maura Connolly (née Brennan) Agharroo, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital . Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving partner Antoin, brother Tommy, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, close friends and neighbours. Requiem Mass for Maura will take place on Friday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The house will be strictly private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital.

Margaret (Peggy) Flannery, Dromahair, Co Leitrim



Margaret (Peggy) Flannery (née Gillhooley), Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, in her 100th year, in the exceptional care of the staff of St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by her husband Mike. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, nieces, nephews and their families. Removal on Friday to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey Cemetery, Dromahair.

Hugh Patrick (Patsy) Murray, Manchester, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Hugh Patrick (Patsy) Murray, Sale, Manchester and formerly of Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in Manchester on 30th September 2021. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Elizabeth and sisters Molly and Kathleen. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Lavelle, Ardoone, Belmullet) and dear father of Shane, Aidan and Sinéad. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Emily, Rosie, Lily, Daisy, Scarlett, Olly, Orla, Bella, Indie and Reevie, great grandchild Luna, brothers Tommy and Peeney, relatives and many friends.

Funeral will pause at Patsy’s Parish Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Friday afternoon at approximately 2.30, followed by a pause at his childhood home at Kinkeen, while the funeral cortege is enroute to Belmullet, Co. Mayo. Remains reposing at McDonnell’s Funeral Home, Belmullet on Saturday morning from 10.30 until 12 noon. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Family on Saturday afternoon for Funeral Mass at 2 o'clock, followed by burial in Tarmoncarra Cemetery.

Elizabeth Mulvey, New York, U.S.A. / Derrane, Co Roscommon / Dowra, Co Leitrim

Elizabeth Mulvey (nee McCormack), New York and formerly of Sallymount, Derrane, Co Roscommon, September 9th, 2021. (Suddenly), in New York, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Gerry (formerly of Tullynapurtlin, Dowra, Co Leitrim), parents Michael and Mary Anne, brothers Tom Joe, Paddy and Michael, sisters Mary Kate Hickey, Ellen Anne Duffy and Bridie (Sr Asicus). Elizabeth will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sisters Una Farrell (Ballintubber) and Teresa Harlow (Nottingham), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass of the Resurrection in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Derrane on Saturday, (October 9th) at 12.30 with burial of ashes afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.