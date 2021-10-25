Leitrim Deaths - Bank Holiday Monday, October 25, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Keith Geelan, Aughamore, Mohill, Leitrim / Drumlish, Longford



The death has occurred of Keith Geelan, Drumlish, Co. Longford and formerly of Aughamore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, unexpectedly, Saturday 23rd October 2021. House private to family, neighbours and close friends please. Funeral arrangements later.

Ursula Regan (née Rynn), Aughrim, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Ursula Regan (née Rynn), of Firswood Manchester, formerly Aughrim, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim, in Manchester Royal Infirmary on the 12/09/2021. Predeceased by her brother Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, daughters Sarah, Frances and Vanessa and son Paul and grandchildren, Mabel, Nina, Elsie, Albie, Oscar, Gloria and Margot and by her sisters, Annie Sue, Imelda and Brid and extended relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal to St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera arriving at 7pm on Wednesday 27th October. Funeral Mass at 12 noon Thursday 28th October, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, all donations to Dementia UK would be most gratefully appreciated in Ursula's memory.

Michael Woods, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Michael Woods, Corrabeigh, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 23rd October 2021, peacefully in the care of Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Woods. Sadly missed by his sons Gary, Alan and Darren, grandchildren Chloe and Josh, sisters Eileen and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill on Monday, 25th October for funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill.

Margaret McCabe, Arva, Co Cavan

Margaret McCabe (née Murray), Corlespratten, Arva, Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital on Friday, October 22. Wife of the late Jack. Lovingly remembered by her sons Gerard and Arthur daughters Ann, Mary, Bernie and Patricia,Sons-in-law,daughters-in-law,grandchildren,great-grandchild,sisters Maisie, Betty and Ronnie and brother John nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. Funeral to arrive at Sacred heart church Arva for Funeral mass at 11am on Monday 25th followed by Internment in Coronea cemetery.

Maureen Sayers, Cheshire, England / Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Sayers (née Regan) Cheshire, England and formerly of Mullaghboy, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim, on Monday, 4th October 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Macclesfield, Hospital, Cheshire. Predeceased by her loving husband; Joe her parents; Mary Anne and Frank. Deeply regretted and much loved by her brother; Tom (Mullaghboy, Keshcarrigan), sisters; Philomena (New Jersey, USA), Jeanette (Loughrea, Co. Galway) and Anna (Falkirk, Scotland), brothers-in-law; Arthur, Douglas and Maurice, sister-in-law; Anne, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends in Ireland and Cheshire. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 26th October, at 11 am in St. Brigid's Church, Kiltubrid followed by burial to the local cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace