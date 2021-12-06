Search

06 Dec 2021

Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, December 6, 2021

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Gallagher (née Farmer), Single Street, Bundoran, Donegal / Belcoo, Fermanagh

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her sorrowing husband Sean sons Padraig, James & Johnny, daughters-in-law Petra & Jo, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Mary & Breda, neighbours, relatives & a large circle of friends. Reposing at her late residence today, Monday, from 12 noon to 5pm, for family & close friends. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Mary's funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://magheneparish.ie/.

Eugene Kearns, Grange, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Eugene Kearns, Grange, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on 2nd of December 2021. Pre-deceased by his father Bernard and mother Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary and Philomena, his brothers Michael, Bernard, Pat and John, brother in law and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.  The funeral mass will take place on Monday 6th of December at 11am at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle with burial afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery Boyle. The funeral mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie

May they all Rest in Peace

 

