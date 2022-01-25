Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Katie (Kathleen) Brady (née Donohoe), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



Brady (née Donohoe) Katie (Kathleen) (Rathfarnham, Dublin and Gortermone, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim) 22nd January 2022, peacefully in her 96th year at the Queen of Peace Centre, Rathgar, beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving Mam of Tony, Mary, Catherine and Thérèse; sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Jimmy, sisters-in-law Ethna and Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Tuesday afternoon from 3pm-6pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, the Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham. Removal on Wednesday afternoon to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving for 1.30pm Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Rosaleen Maguire (née Curran), Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Leitrim / Carraroe, Sligo



Formerly Carnamadda, Carraroe, Co Sligo. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents John and Josephine, Brother; Micheal, Sister; Mary. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, Son Paul, Sisters; Geraldine and Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in -law, nephews, nieces, grandson; Senén, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home Wednesday from 3pm to 6pm. Removal from her home Thursday morning at 11.30am to Saint Patrick's Church, Dromahair, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Cremation to follow in Lakelands Cremetorium, Cavan, at approximately 3pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/dromahair/. Cremation can be viewed on http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ (click on live stream) password is Lakelandsfuneral2021 (Capital L on Lakelands).

Denis Scanlon, 13 Mount Eagle Forte, Cootehall, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon / Gurteen, Sligo

January 24th 2022; Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Patsy and his brothers Peter, Brendan and Kieran (January 3rd 2022). Denis will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Jan, stepson Max, step-daughter Deborah, Harry, grandchildren Leo, Ben, Miley, Freddie and Archie, brothers Padraic and Noel, sister Bridie, aunt Minnie and uncle Brendan, sister-in-law Kerrie, brother-in-law Paddy, Padraic’s partner Martina, father-in-law James, son-in-law Sam, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Ann Cheevers (née Keogh), Circular Road Kells, Kells, Meath / Drumlish, Longford



Formerly Ohill, Drumlish, Co. Longford. Peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Andrew. Ann will be very sadly missed by her daughters Mary Ann, Geraldine, Kathleen and Margaret Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Gerard, Pat and Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm (A89 A3W7). House private at all other times please. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 10:15am to arrive at St Colmcille’s Church, Kells for Funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed on https://www.kellsparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/. Burial afterwards in St Colmcille’s Cemetery, Kells.

Jamsie Leo Murray, Drummersee, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Son of the late Patrick and Margaret (nee Dolan) and brother of the late Mary Finigan. Peacefully, at home, in his 102nd year, surrounded by his loving family his wife of 57 years, Molly, sons Patrick (Michelle) Dunshaughlin, Sean (Anne) Swanlinbar, daughters Margaret (Peter) Armagh, Teresa (Michael) Killesher, Christina (Malachy) Monaghan, Philomena (Tom) Cavan, Caroline (Martin) Derry, grandchildren Gillian, Emma, Patrice, Cillian, Brídín, Jonathan, Seán, Aishling, Siobhán, Maeve, Loinnir, Fionnán, Cathán brother-in-law Ed Finigan, nephews Jim and Tom, niece Maura, relatives and friends. His remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Thursday. Burial afterwards in Kinawley Cemetery. Link to funeral Mass will be available here https://vimeo.com/669418897

Tommy Mc Govern, Naas, Kildare / Swanlinbar, Cavan



Father of the late Emma, son of the late Charlie and Ellie and brother of the late Eileen Scully, Ballymote, Co Sligo. Deeply regretted by his wife Jayne, sons Lee, James and Adam, sisters Ann Sheanon, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, Mary Oakley, Dundalk, Co. Louth, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Tommy's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, via Main Street, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial immediately afterwards in the family plot in Killaduff Cemetery.

Marion Griffin (née Dunleavy), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford



Marion Griffin, nee Dunleavy, Clooncumber, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, January 21th 2022, suddenly, at her home. Beloved wife of Dominic and dear mother to Karen. Sadly missed by her loving husband and daughter, son in law Ollie, brothers Michael and J.J., sisters Pauline and Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends Marion will repose at her home Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm (walk through only). Marion’s funeral cortege will leave her home at 11.30 am on Wednesday to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Local cemetery.

Kathleen McMorrow (née Flynn), Kilmore, Dowra, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Kathleen McMorrow, Kilmore, Dowra on Sunday, January 23rd, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Dermot and her late brothers and sisters. She will be sadly missed and forever loved by her children Michael, Margaret, Frankie, Gerry and Denise. Missed by her daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family, friends, neighbours and everyone who knew her. Reposing at her family home in Kilmore, Dowra, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday, 25th January. Removal from the family home on Wednesday 26th January morning at 10.30am to St Hugh’s Church Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim with Funeral mass to be held at 11.00am. Burial to follow in Fahy cemetery afterwards.

Kathleen (Kay) McCamphill (née McGoldrick), Malahide, Dublin / Leitrim



McCamphill (née McGoldrick), Kathleen (Kay), Malahide and formerly of Co. Leitrim, 14th January 2022. Peacefully, in the care of Beaumont Hospital and cared for by the staff in Care Choice Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Jarlath. Very sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters Jane and Susan, sons-in-law Steve and Robin, grandchildren James, Laura and Joshua, sisters Maureen and Rois, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide on Tuesday morning for 10.30am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. A live stream of Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide

May they all Rest in Peace