Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, April 4, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area;



Johnny Murphy, ''Coole House'', Greenville Lane, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Mohill, Leitrim

(Suddenly) Beloved husband of Barbara, loving father of Philomena & Natalie and dearly loved grandfather of Gabriel. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sister Mary, brother-in-law Tom, nephew David, niece Angela, grandniece Erin, son-in-law Pa, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Crosbie’s Funeral Home, Enniscorthy on Sunday from 2 o’c to 5 o’c. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10 o’c in St. Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy followed by Burial in Enniscorthy Cemetery.

Kathleen Brady (née Colreavy), Corroneary, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen Brady née Colreavy, Corroneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim, Wednesday 6th April 2022 peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital and formerly in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Predeceased by her sister; Margaret and her brothers; Eamonn and Pat. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband; Dermot, daughter; Siobhán, sons; Diarmuid, Niall and Seán, daughter-in-law; Elizabeth, Seán’s partner; Maria, her adoring grandchildren, her sister; Helen, brothers in-law, sisters in-law and her extended family neighbours and friends. Remains to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas on Saturday morning for funeral mass at 11.00am followed by burial to the new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Patrick’s Hospital Comfort Fund c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on http://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html . House private please. Please adhere to mask wearing, social distancing protocols and no hand shaking please.

Bernadette Keaney (née Mulvey), Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Bernadette Keaney (nee Mulvey), Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, 8th April 2022 (suddenly) at Galway University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband John, son Mark and sister Eithne Smyth. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Rachael (Carrick-on-Shannon), Ruth (Australia), sons Ivan (Carrick-on-Shannon), Karl (Claremorris) daughters-in-law Shelia and Orla, son-in-law Craig, grandchildren Katie, Conor, Paul, Thomas, Niall, Ellen, Brian and Sean, sisters Ita (Ballinrobe), Carmel (Ballinrobe), Stella (Galway) and Angela (Maynooth), brothers Aidan (Dublin) and Cyril (Drumshanbo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 3 o’clock until 5 o’clock with removal at 6.30 o’clock to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon/

Roderick (Roddy) O'Connor, Kilglass, Rooskey, Roscommon / Walkinstown, Dublin



The death has occurred of Roderick (Roddy) O’ConnorKilglass, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Walkinstown, Dublin, (very peacefully) with family at his daughter’s home in Dublin after a long illness, beloved husband of the late Patricia O’Connor and formally of Clondalkin paper mills and John player and sons.Deeply missed by his heartbroken daughter Jennifer, son in law Damian, granddaughter Katie, great-grandsons Max and Cayson, along with his extended family of sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Kilglass on Sunday from 3pm until 7pm (walk through only). Funeral Mass Monday at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, with burial afterwards Kilglass Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross, Dublin or Roscommon/Mayo Hospice c/o Cox's Funeral Directors, Rooskey.

Donal Boyd, Killumod, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon, N41 F981



Late of Ballinvilla, Croghan. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Donal will be sadly missed by his wife Evelyn, daughters Leona, Aileen, Karen and Aisling, son Hugh, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Saturday morning to St. Michael's Church, Croghan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killapogue Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please. The Boyd family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

May they all rest in peace.