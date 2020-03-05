Leitrim gardaí investigate theft of low-loader

Leitrim Gardaí have confirmed that they are continuing investigations into the theft of a low-loader trailer.

The low loader was reported as stolen from Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, having been parked on High street for a period of time. The theft is thought to have occurred between Tuesday, February 04, and Friday, February 07.

Anyone who may have seen the low loader in question or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the town during the aforementioned period, are urged to contact local gardaí on (071) 965 0510.