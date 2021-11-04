ICSA calls on Department of Agriculture to sort out Basic Payment delays

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher has said the Department of Agriculture must urgently address the fact that so many farmers have yet to receive their payment under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

“We have been getting a lot of reports from farmers - a lot more than would be normal - who are still waiting on BPS payments more than two weeks after they should have been issued. This is causing enormous difficulties for those affected and needs to be sorted,” he said.

“The problem is further compounded by the fact that farmers cannot get answers from the Department as to what is causing the delays. Every farmer knows that it is difficult to get through to the relevant Department person at the best of times, but it would appear things have got even worse. It’s just not good enough to be left in limbo when it comes to such an important payment. The Department needs to come clean on just how many basic payments are outstanding, why this has happened, and what they intend to do about it.”

Mr Kelleher also insisted that all Department of Agriculture offices should fully reopen to farmers. “The majority of Covid related flexibilities afforded to farmers have now been lifted. It cannot be one rule for farmers and another rule for Department staff. If it is being demanded of farmers that they get back to normal – despite the ongoing pandemic - then all regional Department of Agriculture offices must reopen their doors to the public.”