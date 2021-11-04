Search

04/11/2021

ICSA calls on Department of Agriculture to sort out Basic Payment delays

ICSA

ICSA President Dermot Kelleher

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher has said the Department of Agriculture must urgently address the fact that so many farmers have yet to receive their payment under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

“We have been getting a lot of reports from farmers - a lot more than would be normal - who are still waiting on BPS payments more than two weeks after they should have been issued. This is causing enormous difficulties for those affected and needs to be sorted,” he said.  

“The problem is further compounded by the fact that farmers cannot get answers from the Department as to what is causing the delays. Every farmer knows that it is difficult to get through to the relevant Department person at the best of times, but it would appear things have got even worse. It’s just not good enough to be left in limbo when it comes to such an important payment. The Department needs to come clean on just how many basic payments are outstanding, why this has happened, and what they intend to do about it.” 

Mr Kelleher also insisted that all Department of Agriculture offices should fully reopen to farmers. “The majority of Covid related flexibilities afforded to farmers have now been lifted. It cannot be one rule for farmers and another rule for Department staff. If it is being demanded of farmers that they get back to normal – despite the ongoing pandemic - then all regional Department of Agriculture offices must reopen their doors to the public.” 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media