15 Dec 2021

Leitrim Ladies face Ulster trio in 2022 Lidl NFL campaign

Ladies aim for glory on the double

Leitrim's Carla Le Guen gets the ball away under pressure from Limerick's Shauna Ryan during the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Semi-Final Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

It is an all-Ulster campaign for Leitrim Ladies in next year’s 2022 Lidl NFL Division 4 campaign as Hugh Donnelly’s side will face Fermanagh, Derry and Antrim in next year’s campaign.

As with all four divisions, Division 4 will be divided into two groups of two with semi-finals held on March 20, with the Division 4 Final scheduled for April 3.

Last year’s Division 4 finalists Leitrim open their 2022 campaign on February 13, with a home game against Fermanagh, relegated from Division 3 last year and only beaten by the Green & Gold by a point in the championship last July.

Next up is Leitrim’s only away trip of the campaign, a trip away to take on Derry on February 20, and they finish up with a home game against Antrim on March 6.

Local News

