22 Dec 2021

Tickets selling fast for Shannon Gaels "Win a House in Sligo" competition

Eoghan Mollahan, Richard O’Dowd & Alan O’Dowd of FRS Fencing pictured with Colm Kelly (Shannon Gaels GAA)

Leitrim Sport

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Time is running out if you want to have the chance of winning a brand-new house in Sligo worth over €300,000 as the Shannon Gaels & Curry GAA Club’s WIn a House in Sligo competition nears completion.

With only 19 days to go until our Win a House in Sligo draw where the lucky winner will win a house worth €340,000 or a cash alternative of €300,000! Tickets are selling fast, don’t miss out on this opportunity of a lifetime. Get your ticket today at at www.winahouseinsligo.ie

Connacht GAA announce earlier starting time for Leitrim and Sligo FBD League game

A huge thank you to our business sponsors, FRS Fencing (Gold), Joe Simon Hardware, Boyle (Silver) and & Cryans Quayside Hotel, Carrick on Shannon (Silver) for their support on our Win a House in Sligo fundraiser.

Frances Cryan & Michael Murtagh of Cryan's Hotel pictured with Colm Kelly (Shannon Gaels GAA)

Joe Simon Hardware, Boyle: Alan & Joe Simon pictured with Colm Kelly (Chairperson, Shannon Gaels GAA)

Mayo to play Allianz NFL Division 1 League game in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

Leitrim's Inter-county fixtures for 2022 released

