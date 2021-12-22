Tickets selling fast for Shannon Gaels "Win a House in Sligo" competition

Eoghan Mollahan, Richard O’Dowd & Alan O’Dowd of FRS Fencing pictured with Colm Kelly (Shannon Gaels GAA)
Time is running out if you want to have the chance of winning a brand-new house in Sligo worth over €300,000 as the Shannon Gaels & Curry GAA Club’s WIn a House in Sligo competition nears completion.
With only 19 days to go until our Win a House in Sligo draw where the lucky winner will win a house worth €340,000 or a cash alternative of €300,000! Tickets are selling fast, don’t miss out on this opportunity of a lifetime. Get your ticket today at at www.winahouseinsligo.ie
A huge thank you to our business sponsors, FRS Fencing (Gold), Joe Simon Hardware, Boyle (Silver) and & Cryans Quayside Hotel, Carrick on Shannon (Silver) for their support on our Win a House in Sligo fundraiser.
Frances Cryan & Michael Murtagh of Cryan's Hotel pictured with Colm Kelly (Shannon Gaels GAA)
Joe Simon Hardware, Boyle: Alan & Joe Simon pictured with Colm Kelly (Chairperson, Shannon Gaels GAA)
Staff members Teresa Brehony, Sarah Lavin and Breege Casey were pictured celebrating at the Corrib Oil Service Station on St. Patrick’s Street in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.