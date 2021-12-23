Search

23 Dec 2021

BREAKING: Leitrim FBD League clash with Sligo moved to Monday January 3

The NUI Galway Air Dome at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence Picture Sportsfile

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim's FBD Insurance Connacht League clash with Sligo will now take place on Monday January 3, at 6pm after Connacht GAA officials announced the news on Thursday afternoon.

The game was originally fixed for Tuesday, January 4, at 7.30 pm before new Covid restrictions meant the game was shifted to an 6 pm throw-in. However, the game has now being moved forward a day earlier to the Bank Holiday Monday with a throw-in time of 6pm.

Leitrim's Inter-county fixtures for 2022 released

Leitrim take on Sligo in the first round of the FBD Insurance Connacht League with the winners facing Roscommon in the semi-final on Saturday January 8, at 6pm. Mayo take on Galway in the other semi-final at 6pm on Friday January 7.

 

In the event of a game finishing level at the end of normal time, no extra-time will be played with the game going straight to "Golden Score".

All games in the competition will also be streamed live by Connacht GAA.

Superb Leitrim end year on a high as they celebrate Connacht LGFA Intermediate Final win - GALLERY

Tickets selling fast for Shannon Gaels "Win a House in Sligo" competition

 

