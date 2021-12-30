Search

30 Dec 2021

Connacht GAA announce streaming plans for Leitrim and Sligo FBD Insurance League clash next Monday

Connacht GAA announce streaming plans for Leitrim and Sligo FBD Insurance League clash next Monday

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Connacht GAA have announced their plans to stream coverage of all games in this year's FBD Insurance Connacht League, starting with Andy Moran's highly anticipated debut as Leitrim manager against Sligo next Monday in the NUI Galway Air Dome at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.

With restrictions on crowd sizes at indoor events, it is expected that many fans will take up the view the game online at a price of €10 per match with details on how to purchase tickets available HERE.

Sign up for Leitrim GAA's 50 Miles in January challenge

Former Leitrim footballer Ronan Haslette urges supporters to join fundraising challenge

Leitrim take on Sligo on the Bank Holiday Monday at 6pm in the first ever official inter-county match to take place indoors with the winners facing Roscommon in the semi-final on the following Saturday, January 8, also at 6pm. Connacht champions and All-Ireland finalists Mayo take on Galway on Friday January 7, at 6pm and tickets for the online coverage for that match can be purchased HERE.

The Final will take place on Friday January 14.

SEE NEXT WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER & WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE FOR REPORT & REACTION FROM THE NUI GALWAY AIR DOME

Short term thinking at odds with long term realities

THE LAST POINT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media