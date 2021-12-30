Connacht GAA announce streaming plans for Leitrim and Sligo FBD Insurance League clash next Monday

Connacht GAA have announced their plans to stream coverage of all games in this year's FBD Insurance Connacht League, starting with Andy Moran's highly anticipated debut as Leitrim manager against Sligo next Monday in the NUI Galway Air Dome at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.

With restrictions on crowd sizes at indoor events, it is expected that many fans will take up the view the game online at a price of €10 per match with details on how to purchase tickets available HERE.

Leitrim take on Sligo on the Bank Holiday Monday at 6pm in the first ever official inter-county match to take place indoors with the winners facing Roscommon in the semi-final on the following Saturday, January 8, also at 6pm. Connacht champions and All-Ireland finalists Mayo take on Galway on Friday January 7, at 6pm and tickets for the online coverage for that match can be purchased HERE.

The Final will take place on Friday January 14.

This Monday the 3rd of January the 2022 Intercounty football season throws in with @LeitrimGAA and @sligogaa meeting in the @fbd_ie Preliminary Round in the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome!



This will be the first ever competitive Intercounty game played under a roof! — Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) December 30, 2021

SEE NEXT WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER & WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE FOR REPORT & REACTION FROM THE NUI GALWAY AIR DOME