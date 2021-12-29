Search

29 Dec 2021

Flashback to 1968 with ten Leitrim athletes ranked in Connacht Athletics top ten lists

Flashback to 1968 as ten Leitrim athletes make top ten in Connacht lists

Eddie Leddy pictured on his way to winning the Intermediate Boys race at the 1968 All-Ireland Colleges Cross-country championship

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Its that time of the year when we traditionally look back on the previous 12 months but Connacht Athletics decided to cast the net that bit further back when they posted the top ten performances from the province's athletes from 1968, a year that featured ten different Leitrim athletes making the rankings.

Naturally enough, in a year that saw him complete a never-equalled performance of winning the All-Ireland Colleges Senior and Intermediate boys cross-country titles within half an hour, Eddie Leddy is prominently featured with the double Olympian ranked in the top ten Connacht performances in four events.

Muddy marvels truly inspire

THE LAST POINT

Amazingly, two of those ranking performances came as splits in longer races - his 880 yards time of 2.06.0 saw him ranked fifth overall but it came during a mile race while his 2 mile time of 9.24.0 put him second in that event, despite it coming during a three mile race.

However, Eddie's four ranking places were matched by Aughawillan's Patricia Quinn, who later of course won the Women's Mini Marathon and represented Ireland as Patricia Griffin, showed amazing versatility by being ranked over 100 yards, 220 yards, 800m and the Long Jump.

Of the ten Leitrim athletes ranked in Connacht's top ten as published by the Tuam Herald and resurrected now by Connacht Athletics, all but J McNiff of Carrick-on-Shannon came from Ballinamore AC, McNiff ranked in the Pole Vault thanks to his 9'0" clearance.

Two events saw three Leitrim athletes ranked in the top ten - in the Women's 100 yards, Patricia Griffin (12.8) was joined by her fellow Ballinamore athletes F Hegarty (13.4) and M Sharpley (13.5) while the Men's Mile saw Eddie Leddy (4.17.4) joined by his brother PJ (4.34.0) and M McTague (4.52.0).

Other Ballinamore athletes in the 1968 rankings were M Earley in the Women's 800m and in the Men's High Jump, M Farrell was ranked joint fifth with his 5'5" clearance.

North Leitrim youngsters star in Raheny walks

Short term thinking at odds with long term realities

THE LAST POINT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media