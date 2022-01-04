Search

04 Jan 2022

Walking in the New Year with Leitrim GAA's 50 Miles in January challenge

Are ye doing the 50 Miles in January? New Leitrim manager Andy Moran chats with John Lynch and U20 manager Brendan Guckian at the launch of the 2022 event Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

The Christmas Dinner is well and truly a memory now, whatever New Year celebrations we could have, we've had so it is no surprise that thoughts have already turned to the old New Year's resolutions and what better way to shed some of those extra festive season pounds than by signing up for the Leitrim GAA 50 Miles in January challenge.

The primary aim of the challenge may be to raise much needed funds for the county's GAA teams at all levels, from hurling to football, underage to senior, but there is also the health aspect with Leitrim GAA teaming up with the Leitrim Sports Partnership to promote healthy activities and the walks and trails of County Leitrim.

Leitrim GAA County Board Chairman Enda Stenson explained at the launch of the 2022 edition of the 50 Miles in January at the beginning of December: “This challenge is more about Leitrim as a whole rather than the GAA, it is about promoting the county, getting people out walking and the fundraising is invaluable for the people of Leitrim. We need the couple of pound but we have to promote our county and it is Leitrim first for the people of the county.”

Leitrim Tourism have produced a fabulous new guide to walks and trails in the county which can be downloaded on their website www.leitrimtourism.com. Simply visit the Walks & Trails section under the “Things to Do” headline and you will be able to access details of 20 different walks through towns, forests, canals and hills with something for every level of walker.

Of course, the walking won't be confined to Leitrim with the inaugural 50 Miles in Leitrim Challenge last year connecting and reunited Leitrim people literally all around the globe, a point former Leitrim footballer Adrian O'Flynn, who came up with the idea, talked about at the launch.

“We had Santiago Chile, we had Bermuda and it didn’t made no difference whether you were in Annaduff or Texas, the Leitrim connection brought the whole thing together, people sharing stories of going to matches in the 80s and 90s.”

This year's challenge is a little bit different with organisers hoping people cast their net a bit wider in search of sponsorship as they ask participants to set up their own individual fundraisers and to ask people to support them in their efforts to walk 50 Miles in January.

Details of how to register for the Leitrim GAA 50 Miles in January challenge are available at www.leitrimgaa.ie/challenge while full details can be found at www.leitrimgaa.ie.

